The Court of Appeal again did not satisfy Gubad Ibadoglu's complaints

On February 23, the Baku Court of Appeal did not satisfy the complaint of opposition politician and academic economist Gubad Ibadoglu to extend his arrest for another three months.

The Court of Appeal had previously rejected Ibadoglu's other complaint that the investigating authority had not returned his mobile phone, seized during his arrest on July 23, the politician's brother Ghalib Bayramov said.

According to him, Ibadoglu's lawyers have sent a complaint to the ECHR for not providing effective medical care to the politician and refusing to hospitalize him.

* On July 23, 2023, the Narimanov District Court of Baku arrested Gubad Ibadoglu, chairman of the Azerbaijan Democracy and Prosperity Party (ADR), for 3 months and 26 days. He was accused of selling counterfeit money (Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan), as well as 167-3.1 (storage and distribution of extremist materials).

A number of countries and international organizations, including the U.S. State Department, U.S. senators and congressmen, have called for Ibadoglu's release.