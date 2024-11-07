Milli Majlis approves new CBA Board members
At today's plenary session of Milli Majlis 4 new members of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan were approved.
The new members are Togrul Aliyev, Gular Pashayeva, Ali Ahmedov and Vusal Khalilov, who are still general directors of the CBA.
In addition, Rashad Orujev was excluded from the Board by the Milli Majlis' decision.
Thus, the number of permanent members of the Board of Directors rose from 3 to 6. This number should be 7 according to the Law.
Finance
-
- 7 November 2024, 14:52
‘Meqa Həyat Siğorta’ has received a perpetual licence from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA). This is stated in the company's statement.
-
- 7 November 2024, 14:02
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has become a member of the recently established ‘Turkic Green Finance Council’. This is reported by the CBA.
-
- 7 November 2024, 13:45
From 8 to 13 November, branches and offices of banks, as well as branches of ‘Azərpoçt’ company will work outside working hours in Azerbaijan. Company ‘Azərpoçt’, subordinated to the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, and currency exchange points. This was reported by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
-
- 7 November 2024, 13:22
Today the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) is holding an auction on placement of interest-bearing, unsecured, undocumented, registered bonds of non-banking credit organisation ‘International’ with the code Az2020021021 / Az2018021025 ISIN, nominal value of AZN 500, 000, with 24-month circulation term. This is reported by the BSE.
Leave a review