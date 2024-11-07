Milli Majlis approves new CBA Board members

At today's plenary session of Milli Majlis 4 new members of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan were approved.

The new members are Togrul Aliyev, Gular Pashayeva, Ali Ahmedov and Vusal Khalilov, who are still general directors of the CBA.

In addition, Rashad Orujev was excluded from the Board by the Milli Majlis' decision.

Thus, the number of permanent members of the Board of Directors rose from 3 to 6. This number should be 7 according to the Law.