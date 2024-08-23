Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund looks for insurer
The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund holds an open tender for insurance of an administrative building and equipment.This is reported on the unified Internet portal of public procurement.
The message says that the fee for participation in the tender is 36 manates. Applicants can submit their proposals by September 17 at the address: Baku city, Nasimi district, Bulbul Avenue, 40.
The proposals will be considered on September 17 at 10:00 at the specified address.
