Fate of Bahruz Samedov two days after his detention remains unclear.
Zibeyda Sadygova cannot get meeting with Bakhruz Samedov (updated)
Lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova, engaged to defend the rights of detained political scientist Bakhruz Samedov by his family, cannot get a meeting with him.
The lawyer told Turan that Samedov is being held in the temporary detention centre of the State Security Service (SSS). Sadygova submitted her lawyer's documents to the SSS. However, the investigator in charge of Samedov's case is not responding to the lawyer's calls and messages for her to get a meeting with her client.
The lawyer also submitted her documents to Sabail district court so that she would be notified if Samedov was brought to that institution.
In the meanwhile, the lawyer appointed by the investigation does not answer the calls of journalists.
The SSS representatives are not available for comments.--
* * *
Fate of Bahruz Samedov two days after his detention remains unclear.
The young man's grandmother, Zibeyda Osmanova, told Turan that Samedov has never called his relatives since his arrest.
Law enforcement bodies have not officially informed his relatives about reasons for detention and what Samedov is suspected or accused of.
Only once, on 22 August, the activist's grandmother received a call from a lawyer named Vafa, who informed her that Samedov had been detained due to publications against the state.
The young man was detained on 21 August around 4 pm.
Half an hour later, a search was conducted at their home, during which 2 computers, 2 phones, Samedov's passport and a book with his article published in were seized.
Recall that Samedov is known for publishing critical articles and comments against the Azerbaijani authorities in Western media and analytical publications. Besides, he is the author of "OC Media" and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.
Samedov is known for his pacifist views.
Politics
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:40
polis, səməd şıxı, tbilisi
-
- 23 August 2024, 21:16
Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze is recalled from his post ahead of schedule. The order was signed by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and the document was sent to President Salome Zurabishvili for approval, Georgian media reported.
-
- 23 August 2024, 18:12
On Friday, the Sabail District Court of Baku ordered the arrest of political scientist Bahruz Samedov for four months, his lawyer, Zibeyda Sadygova told Turan. Samedov has been charged under Article 274 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, which pertains to treason. The prosecution argued that Samedov's arrest was necessary because he studies abroad and might attempt to flee. The defense objected, arguing that Samedov had no intention of escaping.
-
- 23 August 2024, 17:52
The report by Caliber.az about the deployment of U.S. troops to Armenia is nonsense, according to U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby, who addressed the issue in an interview with Public TV. He stated that the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan had already issued a statement refuting these claims. "Unfortunately, there are some, including Caliber.az, who are trying to stir the pot and create difficulties between Armenia and Azerbaijan for reasons I can only speculate about," the diplomat noted.
Leave a review