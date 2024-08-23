Zibeyda Sadygova cannot get meeting with Bakhruz Samedov (updated)

Fate of Bahruz Samedov two days after his detention remains unclear.

Lawyer Zibeyda Sadygova, engaged to defend the rights of detained political scientist Bakhruz Samedov by his family, cannot get a meeting with him.

The lawyer told Turan that Samedov is being held in the temporary detention centre of the State Security Service (SSS). Sadygova submitted her lawyer's documents to the SSS. However, the investigator in charge of Samedov's case is not responding to the lawyer's calls and messages for her to get a meeting with her client.

The lawyer also submitted her documents to Sabail district court so that she would be notified if Samedov was brought to that institution.

In the meanwhile, the lawyer appointed by the investigation does not answer the calls of journalists.

The SSS representatives are not available for comments.--

The young man's grandmother, Zibeyda Osmanova, told Turan that Samedov has never called his relatives since his arrest.

Law enforcement bodies have not officially informed his relatives about reasons for detention and what Samedov is suspected or accused of.

Only once, on 22 August, the activist's grandmother received a call from a lawyer named Vafa, who informed her that Samedov had been detained due to publications against the state.

The young man was detained on 21 August around 4 pm.

Half an hour later, a search was conducted at their home, during which 2 computers, 2 phones, Samedov's passport and a book with his article published in were seized.

Recall that Samedov is known for publishing critical articles and comments against the Azerbaijani authorities in Western media and analytical publications. Besides, he is the author of "OC Media" and https://bakuresearchinstitute.org/.

Samedov is known for his pacifist views.