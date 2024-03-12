    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(14 minutes ago)
NBCO "Blue Finance" registered

NBCO "Blue Finance" registered

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

NBCO "Blue Finance" registered

Non-bank credit organisation "Blue Finance" has passed state registration in Azerbaijan, according to the state register of commercial organisations of the state tax service under the Ministry of Economy.

Note that the legal address of the new NBCO is 37 Khojaly Avenue, Khatai district, Baku city; the authorised capital meets the minimum requirement as set for NCOs - AZN 300,000, and its legal representative is Samir Ogtay oglu Alakbarov.

As a reminder, this is the first NBCO registered by the state in 2024. In 2023, 5 NBCOs were established in the country. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan issued a licence to one of them - "Nova Credit."

Leave a review

Finance

Sosial şəbəkələrdə insanlar arasında təşviş yaradanlar kimlərdir? – İlham İsmayıl Çətin sualda


InvestPro Azerbaijan Baku & Turkiye Istanbul 2024 – two conferences in one shot

Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line