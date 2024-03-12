NBCO "Blue Finance" registered
Non-bank credit organisation "Blue Finance" has passed state registration in Azerbaijan, according to the state register of commercial organisations of the state tax service under the Ministry of Economy.
Note that the legal address of the new NBCO is 37 Khojaly Avenue, Khatai district, Baku city; the authorised capital meets the minimum requirement as set for NCOs - AZN 300,000, and its legal representative is Samir Ogtay oglu Alakbarov.
As a reminder, this is the first NBCO registered by the state in 2024. In 2023, 5 NBCOs were established in the country. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan issued a licence to one of them - "Nova Credit."
