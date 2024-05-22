NBCO "MJ Financial Services" earned net profit of about 2 million manats last year
Non-bank credit organization (NBCO) "MJ Financial Services" has released its financial indices for 2023.
Last year, the credit structure earned a net profit of 1.9 million manats, which is up by 0.1% from a year earlier.
At the beginning of this year the assets of "MJ financial Services" amounted to 12.95 million manats, which is up by 4.3% from the beginning of the last year, including a loan portfolio 6.3% more - 12.4 million manats.
Given this, the NBCO liabilities amounted to 9.8 million manats (6% less), the balance sheet capital -3.15 million manats (58.1% more), including the authorized capital - 0.3 million manats (unchanged).
