Ali Asadov and Jeyhun Bayramov to attend farewell ceremony for Raisi
Azerbaijani delegation headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov will take part in Tehran on 22 May in an official ceremony of farewell to Iranian President Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian and other persons killed in a helicopter crash.
This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.
The delegation will also include members of the working group of the Milli Majlis on inter-parliamentary relations with Iran and other officials.
Politics
-
- 22 May 2024, 19:46
The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Azerbaijan on a state visit in the evening of May 22.
-
- 22 May 2024, 18:15
The Pardon Commission under the President of Azerbaijan has completed consideration of appeals today, said Alimamed Nuriyev, a member of this structure, head of the Constitution Research Foundation. According to him, over 100 applications were considered at today's meeting. In total, 700 applications have been considered by the commission over the past month.
-
By decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Higher Military School of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Azerbaijan is being transformed into a military institution. It should be noted that sergeant cadres were trained for the Military School.
-
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev appointed Farid Mirmufid oglu Seyidov head of the Military Affairs Department of the presidential administration. Seyidov replaced in this post Maharram Aliyev, who was sent as ambassador to Belarus last December.
