Ali Asadov and Jeyhun Bayramov to attend farewell ceremony for Raisi

The news agency Turan
Azerbaijani delegation headed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov will take part in Tehran on 22 May in an official ceremony of farewell to Iranian President Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdullahian and other persons killed in a helicopter crash.

This was reported by the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

The delegation will also include members of the working group of the Milli Majlis on inter-parliamentary relations with Iran and other officials.

