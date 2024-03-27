    • flag_AZ
NCO "International" to borrow AZN 5 million

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Non-bank credit organisation "International" has announced the issue of bonds in the amount of AZN 5 million.

The credit organisation has placed the prospectus of the bond issue in the electronic information system of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, it is planned to issue 5,000 pieces of non-cash, unsecured, interest-bearing bonds with a nominal value of AZN 1,000. The bonds will be in circulation for 2 years. They are promised to yield 15% per annum. Interest will be paid monthly. Underwriter of the placement is the investment company "Pasha Kapital".-

Finance

