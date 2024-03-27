NCO "International" to borrow AZN 5 million
Non-bank credit organisation "International" has announced the issue of bonds in the amount of AZN 5 million.
The credit organisation has placed the prospectus of the bond issue in the electronic information system of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
According to the document, it is planned to issue 5,000 pieces of non-cash, unsecured, interest-bearing bonds with a nominal value of AZN 1,000. The bonds will be in circulation for 2 years. They are promised to yield 15% per annum. Interest will be paid monthly. Underwriter of the placement is the investment company "Pasha Kapital".-
Finance
-
- 27 March 2024, 11:58
As of the end of 2023, 220.600 notices were in the State Register of encumbrance of movable property of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
-
- 27 March 2024, 11:30
In 2023, the "Azerbaijan Credit Bureau" received 2.3 times as less enquiries than in 2022-54.2 million.
-
- 27 March 2024, 10:36
Tomorrow, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce the next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters.
-
- 27 March 2024, 10:33
USD 1,7 EUR 1,8409
