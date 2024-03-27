Military equipment and ammunition found in Karabakh
Military equipment and ammunition found in Karabakh
An Armenian stronghold has been discovered in the forests of the Agderi region of Karabakh.
It included a T-72B tank, 4 D-20 artillery installations, 3 Ural vehicles loaded with shells, a KamAZ car and other special equipment.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement that the stronghold was not far from the settlement of Sugovushan.
- Finance
- 27 March 2024 11:30
Politics
- 27 March 2024, 18:10
Armenia is not going to surrender the villages of Tavush region, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan told reporters on March 27. According to him, the 4 villages in question are the territory of Armenia. "I am looking for those people who will come and prove that these villages are located on the territory of Armenia," he said.
- 27 March 2024, 17:44
On March 27, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected the complaint of Ulvi Hasanli, director of the online publication “Abzas Media,” to extend the period of pre-trial detention for another 3 months. During the court hearing, he denied the accusation and stated that he was being persecuted for investigative journalism by “Abzas Media.”
- 27 March 2024, 16:30
The number of victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow has reached 140 people, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced on March 27. According to him, the health of four more victims remains extremely serious. The total number of wounded is 1,812 people. The health of 19 patients, including three children is serious, the health of 34 is moderate.
- 27 March 2024, 14:25
Niyameddin Ahmedov, an activist of the Popular Front Party, stopped his hunger strike in prison number 12 on the 16th day. He informed his father Arif Ahmedov about this at a meeting in the prison. Niyameddin decided to end his hunger strike at the request of his parents, lawyers and party colleagues. Some of his demands were satisfied and he was given the opportunity to meet with his family, Turan was told by the PPFA.
