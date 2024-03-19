Turan appealed to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport

The photo shows the readings fast.com when trying to connect to the Internet from the Turan agency

Turan News Agency has sent a letter to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev in connection with the low quality of Internet services provided by the state provider Bakinternet.

To the Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

To Mr. Rashad Nabiyev

Dear Mr. Rashad Nabiyev,

I hope this message finds you in good health. I am writing to draw your attention to an urgent problem that has been haunting the Turan news agency for the past month: serious problems with Internet connection. Such problems have arisen before, but what is happening now is crossing all boundaries. I believe that your intervention, as the Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan, is crucial for the prompt resolution of this issue.

Turan News Agency, a vital institution in our media space, has faced significant disruptions to its Internet services provided by Bakinternet. Despite the efforts of Baktelecom specialists and your esteemed ministry, the problem continues unabated. Despite attempts such as replacing the modem and increasing the speed from 50 to 100 megabits, the speed of Internet traffic fluctuates unpredictably in the range from 0 to 90 megabits. This discrepancy severely limits the agency's ability to effectively perform its duties.

Unfortunately, the lack of alternative service providers in the immediate vicinity of the Turan News Agency's premises exacerbates the situation, leaving the agency with limited opportunities to seek help. Consequently, I was forced to resort to using Azercell mobile communications as a temporary measure, which is both inconvenient and ineffective for the agency's activities.

In light of the above, I urge you to issue instructions to ensure that the Turan News Agency receives the necessary services set out in the regulations and the Internet Services agreement. Timely and reliable Internet access is necessary for the agency to carry out its journalistic duties without hindrance.

Your prompt attention to this issue would not only alleviate the problems faced by the Turan News Agency, but also confirm the Government's commitment to protecting press freedom and promoting the smooth functioning of the media throughout the country.

Thank you for your understanding and we look forward to quick action on this important issue.

With respect, Mehman Aliyev, Director