Problem loans in Azerbaijan continue to grow

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has published a statistical bulletin on the results of the first quarter of 2024.

According to the document, as of the end of March, overdue loans in Azerbaijan amounted to 470.8 million manats, which is up by 0.35% from the end of February.

Add that the amount of problem loans in the country rose by 7.5% as compared to the end of the last year, and declined by 20.3% over the past year.

A share of loans overdue as of April 1 in the total loan portfolio amounted to 1.9%. This rate was also 1.9% on March 1; 1.8% on January 1 and 2.9% on April 1 last year.