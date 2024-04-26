E.Hasanov stops dry hunger strike after his demands are partially met
Party of People's Front of Azerbaijan activist Elnur Hasanov ended his dry hunger strike in the evening of 25 April after his demands had partially been met.
The PPFA told Turan that Hasanov was given back 11 pages of notes taken by the pre-trial detention center staff on 18 April - the text he was preparing for his speech in court.
Besides, Hasanov was given assurances that his trial would be objective. Hasanov informed about this the previous evening by phone to his associates, who urged him to stop the action.
Recall that Hasanov has been on hunger strike since 18 April.
*Elnur Hasanov was arrested on 28 November 2023 on charges of drug trafficking (Article 234.4.3 of the Criminal Code). The activist believes that the real reason for his arrest is criticism of the actions of the road police leadership. On 18 April he launched a hunger strike in protest against the seizure of his recordings, which he was preparing for his court appearance.
Hasanov also protests against the falsification of the criminal case against him and demands his release.
