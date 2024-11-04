SOFAZ sold $6 billion worth of foreign currency in 10 months
In January-October 2024, the State Oil Fund (SOFAZ) sold foreign currency worth $5,919.4 million. This was reported by the Fund.
According to the data, this is up by 2.6 times from the same period of 2023.
Just in October, sales of foreign currency of the SOFAZ amounted to $ 174.4 million. This is down by 13.9% from a year earlier.
