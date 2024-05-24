Subscription for "Legion Financial" shares starts

Subscription for ordinary non-documented registered shares of "Legion Financial" joint stock company (provides leasing services) with the code AZ1001025464 ISIN in the amount of AZN 1.3 million has started from today.

This was reported by ‘Baku Stock Exchange’ (BSE).

The message says that the process will take 3 days.

It may be recalled that by the decision of the BSE Listing Committee 13, 000 shares with nominal value from AZN 100 were listed in the standard segment of the market. "Assist Finance" investment company acts as underwriter of the placement. If all shares are sold, "Legion Financial"s authorized capital will rise from AZN 2.34 million to AZN 3.64 million.