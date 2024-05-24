Subscription for "Legion Financial" shares starts
Subscription for "Legion Financial" shares starts
Subscription for ordinary non-documented registered shares of "Legion Financial" joint stock company (provides leasing services) with the code AZ1001025464 ISIN in the amount of AZN 1.3 million has started from today.
This was reported by ‘Baku Stock Exchange’ (BSE).
The message says that the process will take 3 days.
It may be recalled that by the decision of the BSE Listing Committee 13, 000 shares with nominal value from AZN 100 were listed in the standard segment of the market. "Assist Finance" investment company acts as underwriter of the placement. If all shares are sold, "Legion Financial"s authorized capital will rise from AZN 2.34 million to AZN 3.64 million.
Finance
-
- 24 May 2024, 14:33
The Azerbaijani government is preparing to increase the forecast on revenues and expenditures of the State Social Security Fund (SSSF), subordinated to the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, by AZN 30 million in 2024.
-
- 24 May 2024, 13:35
On May 27, the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will host an auction for placement of interest-bearing, unsecured, undocumented, registered bonds of the non-bank credit organization "Kapaz" under the code AZ2010020801 ISIN, with a face value of 500,000 manats, with a circulation period of 5 years.
-
- 24 May 2024, 12:54
In 2023, the amount of loans granted to small and medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan grew by 11% and amounted to 6.4 billion manats as of January 1 this year.
-
- 24 May 2024, 12:38
As of the end of 2023, the free balance of the Single Treasury Account of Azerbaijan amounted to AZN 970.7 million.
Leave a review