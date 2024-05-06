Taleh Kazimov meets with heads of banks
Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met with the heads of banks-members of to the Board of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.
This was announced by the chief banker on the social network “X".
"At the meeting, we reviewed the results of the first quarter and the important issues on the agenda of the banking sector. We also exchanged views on macroeconomic factors, trends in the inter-bank market and in the sector as a whole,” the chairman said.
The loan agreement with Bank Respublika will offer attractive terms and conditions, making it easier for small businesses to access finance. EIB Global, the arm of the European Investment Bank (EIB) for financing activities outside the European Union, has signed a €10 million loan agreement with Bank Respublika to support micro small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan. This agreement will promote financial inclusion by providing loans to small businesses at competitive terms and with the option to be disbursed in local currency, to boost investments, growth and employment.
The Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has announced the public auction of real estate of "NBC Bank", which is in the process of liquidation.
"Legion Financial" joint stock company (provides leasing services) announced the issue of shares worth 1.3 million manats and bonds worth 1 million manats.
The government of Azerbaijan does not exclude the revision of the state budget for 2024.
