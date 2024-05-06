Taleh Kazimov meets with heads of banks

Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov met with the heads of banks-members of to the Board of the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan.

This was announced by the chief banker on the social network “X".

"At the meeting, we reviewed the results of the first quarter and the important issues on the agenda of the banking sector. We also exchanged views on macroeconomic factors, trends in the inter-bank market and in the sector as a whole,” the chairman said.