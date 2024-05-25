The increase in the budget deficit will be provided mainly by domestic borrowing

The forecast of the deficit of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2024 increases by 764.3 million manats, of which 600 million manats will be provided by funds raised from an internal loan, the draft law on amendments to the law ” On the state budget for 2024."

According to the document, 105.9 million manats of the increase will be provided from the free balance of the single treasury account, and 58.4 million manats from the balance of the funds of the target budget funds. The ratio of the deficit to the expected gross domestic product by the end of this year will be 2.8%.