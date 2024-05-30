"Your Insurance Broker" returned to market

    • flag_AZ
2024-05-30
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has restored in force the licences issued to 6 physical and 1 legal entities (insurance broker "Your Insurance Broker"). This is reported on the website of the regulator.

The report says that the decision was adopted on 27 May, in accordance with the Law "On Insurance Activities". The reason is that the insurance brokers remove circumstances that give grounds for suspension of the licence.

Note that "Your Insurance Broker" was suspended from the market in April.

