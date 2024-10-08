Former Turkish Interior Minister: "Relations must always remain at the level required by the principle of 'One Nation, Two States'"

In a candid interview with the Turan Information Agency, Sadettin Tantan, a former Turkish Interior Minister and one of Turkey’s prominent security experts, underscored the importance of maintaining close relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan. Tantan, who served in the 57th Ecevit government, provided insights on regional dynamics, including the recent high-level intelligence visits to Azerbaijan and the strategic implications for Turkey and Russia.

Turan: Three weeks after the head of the British intelligence agency, the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service also visited Azerbaijan. There have been noteworthy comments in the Russian press about Sergey Naryshkin's two-day visit. What do you think was the purpose of these visits?

Tantan: The Caucasus region is of great importance in terms of the security of energy and trade corridors. Azerbaijan, with its position in the Caspian Sea and its relations with Turkey, serves as a crucial link. We know that during the First World War, the British, Russians, and even Germans tried every tactic to prevent Turkish influence in Azerbaijan. There hasn’t been much change compared to the past. The only difference now is the British plan to use Azerbaijan against Iran. Under the Greater Middle East Initiative, Russia could only respond to the chaotic actions that started in Iraq and then spread to Libya through its intervention in Syria. From this perspective, in any move against Iran, Russia could respond with its military and political forces as it did in Syria. I don't think the Azerbaijani government would oppose Russia, but I am concerned that certain areas, allegedly linked to Israel, not far from the Iranian border, could create problems. This needs to be kept under close watch.

Turan: While the visit of the Russian intelligence chief received little attention in the Azerbaijani media, the Russian media highlighted that “relations in the field of security between the two countries will be further strengthened.” How would you interpret this?

Tantan: It is well-known that the Aliyev family has had deep relations with Russia since the Soviet era. The Middle East and the Caucasus have always been regions with complex relationships. Russia does not want to lose its influence in the region. The challenges Russia faces in the South Caucasus, especially after its heavy losses in Ukraine, could lead to a political crisis within the country. Therefore, Russia does not want to make any mistakes and will try to prevent Iran’s disintegration. Knowing that Azerbaijan is the key country in terms of Iran's territorial integrity, Russia must maintain good relations with Baku. The Zangezur corridor is an important card that Moscow tries to hold against Turkey. Both Turkey and Azerbaijan must spend a lot of time for the corridor to be opened as soon as possible.

Turan: One of the claims regarding the Russian intelligence director's visit to Azerbaijan is that discussions were held about taking serious measures against the so-called "extra-system opposition" in Azerbaijan. Do you think there could be a new wave of crackdowns against the opposition?

Tantan: In authoritarian regimes, there is no genuine democracy or a modern sense of law, which brings about various forms of illegal activities. The opposition is one of the most important components of democracy. Labeling the opposition as "extra-system" indicates the presence of an authoritarian regime. Long periods of governance can lead to numerous mistakes and impatience towards the opposition. Thus, the ruling government must always be patient and calm. A government that has lost these qualities is destined to make serious mistakes.

Turan: Sixty members of the U.S. Congress sent a letter to the State Department calling for sanctions against the Aliyev government. President Ilham Aliyev accused the U.S. of “ingratitude.” What do you think is the purpose of these pressures against the Aliyev administration?

Tantan: The visible aspect of this appeal is the U.S.'s inability to play an active role in resolving the Karabakh issue and the influence of the Armenian lobby in the U.S. However, if relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey continue to strengthen, there can be no sabotage attempts against Azerbaijan by the Armenian lobby. Instead of sending well-trained diplomats abroad, Turkey sends people close to the ruling political party. This is unacceptable. The purpose of the pressure on President Aliyev is to make Turkey take a step back in the Armenian issue. Turkey must use its power to prevent the Armenian lobby from gaining ground. Aliyev should also remain committed to the agreements signed with Turkey.

Turan: What are your observations on the current state of relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan? Is there any cooling of ties? If so, what is the reason? Is the cooperation between the two countries in the field of security satisfactory?

Tantan: There may be some disagreements at the level of thought and opinion, but neither Azerbaijan nor Turkey has any allies they can trust other than each other. Cooperation between the two countries in the field of security is strengthening day by day. The leaders of both countries may have different perspectives on some issues, but relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan will always remain at the level of “One Nation, Two States.”

Turan: How can Turkey and Azerbaijan further strengthen their cooperation in the field of security and intelligence? Do you have any recommendations?

Tantan: Both countries have cooperated at a high level from the past to the present. We witnessed this practically during the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from occupation. Starting with the production of military aircraft, Azerbaijan should fully support Turkey’s defense industry, and Turkey should continue its support for Azerbaijan in other areas. Comprehensive cooperation between the two countries is crucial for regional stability. Moreover, both countries must act carefully and avoid falling into traps set by foreign nations regarding the Iran issue. Any mistake concerning Iran could create major problems in the region.