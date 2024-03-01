Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow

On March 1, a farewell ceremony was held in one of the small churches in Moscow with opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Several thousand people came to say goodbye to him. People walked from the temple to the cemetery, chanting Navalny's name and throwing flowers on the road in front of the car with the body of the deceased.

Attempts by the authorities to intimidate people and prevent mass participation in funerals were futile.

