Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow
On March 1, a farewell ceremony was held in one of the small churches in Moscow with opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Several thousand people came to say goodbye to him. People walked from the temple to the cemetery, chanting Navalny's name and throwing flowers on the road in front of the car with the body of the deceased.
Attempts by the authorities to intimidate people and prevent mass participation in funerals were futile.
In World
Russia is accumulating large forces around Chasiv Yar in eastern Ukraine as it seeks to make a breakthrough in the Donetsk region, a Ukrainian official said Friday.
- 2 March 2024, 13:03
Hungarian parliament speaker Laszlo Kover has signed off on the ratification of Sweden's NATO accession and forwarded the legislation to the president's office for promulgation, voting records on parliament's website showed on Saturday.
- 1 March 2024, 14:09
French police said Friday they had arrested 66 people at a farmers' protest on the Champs-Elysees in central Paris that blocked traffic during the morning rush hour.
- 1 March 2024, 13:55
Russia claimed on Thursday that a number of Ukrainian commandos had been killed in a failed special forces raid into occupied territory.
