Talks between Bayramov and Lavrov in Antalya
The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, Ceyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, met today within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic forum. They discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as an exchange of views on the current situation in the region.
Bayramov informed Lavrov about Azerbaijan's peace efforts, as well as the current state of the peace process and Baku's views on this. The parties also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.
Politics
- 2 March 2024, 20:33
Russia is monitoring the statements of the Armenian leadership and will keep them in mind, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said. He noted that he drew attention to contacts between Baku and Yerevan, which are organized “under the auspices of various Western figures.”
- 2 March 2024, 14:53
Armenia's continued dependence on Russia since 1991 has become a "strategic mistake" of the republic, Secretary of the republic's Security Council Armen Grigoryan said in an interview with Public TV. According to him, Yerevan has been dependent on Moscow for 20 years in almost all areas - in politics, economics, science and the military sphere.
- 2 March 2024, 14:38
Today, March 2 marks the 19th anniversary of the murder of journalist Elmar Huseynov, the editor-in-chief of the “Monitor” magazine. The journalist, known for his harsh critical articles, was killed with a firearm in the block of his home in 2005. However, this crime has not yet been solved. Elmar Huseynov was known not only as a journalist, but also as the head of media projects - newspapers and magazines that sharply criticized the policy of the Azerbaijani authorities, systemic corruption, arbitrariness of security forces and officials, human rights violations. The most popular among these publications was the “Monitor” magazine.
In the pre-trial detention center, the health of ex-deputy, businessman Nazim Beidemirli deteriorated, his wife Farida Beidemirli wrote about this on Facebook. According to her, on March 1, N.Beidemirli urgently underwent an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram. "The doctor informed him that the impulsive heart block had entered the second phase. He pointed out the need for urgent blood donation and depending on the results of the appointment of treatment," F.Beidemirli noted.
