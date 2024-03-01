Talks between Bayramov and Lavrov in Antalya

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, Ceyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov, met today within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic forum. They discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation, as well as an exchange of views on the current situation in the region.

Bayramov informed Lavrov about Azerbaijan's peace efforts, as well as the current state of the peace process and Baku's views on this. The parties also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.