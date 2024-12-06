Anti-Government Protest in Tbilisi Ends Peacefully Amid International Condemnation

A large-scale anti-government protest in central Tbilisi concluded peacefully at 3 a.m. on Friday, following eight hours of demonstrations. Georgian law enforcement maintained a passive presence throughout, and no incidents were reported from the demonstrators' side, organizers said.

The protests, marking the eighth consecutive day of unrest, stemmed from dissatisfaction with the Georgian government’s perceived retreat from pro-European policies. Demonstrators called for the resignation of key political leaders and demanded reforms to align the country more closely with the European Union.

While the demonstrations ended without violence, the situation has drawn significant international attention and criticism. The U.S. Helsinki Commission called for personal sanctions against those responsible for suppressing dissent, while European officials have expressed grave concerns about Georgia’s political direction.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the scenes in Georgia “contradict democratic values,” while U.S. Senator Jim Risch condemned the government's handling of the protests as a “brutal suppression of pro-European demonstrations.”

Georgia’s opposition leader Giorgi Vashadze described the ruling Georgian Dream party as being in “serious internal crisis,” urging the government to address public demands. Meanwhile, President Salome Zourabichvili reiterated her commitment to a European future for Georgia, a position increasingly at odds with the government.

The protests also coincided with allegations of human rights violations. Rights Georgia, a leading advocacy group, called for the immediate transfer of a severely beaten protester from a detention center to a medical facility. International voices, including U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, have urged all parties to refrain from escalating violence.

As pressure mounts, calls for sanctions against Georgia’s political elite, including billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili, have intensified. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and several European Parliament members have urged the EU to take swift action.

Protests have also spread to other cities, including Kutaisi, Batumi, and Zugdidi, as public dissatisfaction shows no signs of abating. With the political standoff deepening, Georgia’s path toward European integration remains uncertain, sparking concerns among its Western allies.