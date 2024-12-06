European Parliament Discusses Arrests in Azerbaijan

The European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights convened an expanded session on Thursday to address "Crackdowns on Independent Media and Civil Society in Azerbaijan." The discussions featured testimonies from Jale Bayramova, a lawyer representing Dr. Gubad Ibadoghlu, finalist for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought; journalist Arzu Geybullayeva; and Alexandros Sabou, a representative of the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Forum.

The speakers detailed growing concerns over political repression, arbitrary arrests, and human rights abuses in Azerbaijan. They also fielded questions from Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) on the ongoing situation.

Bayramova highlighted the intensification of political detentions, citing the plight of her own family as victims of both domestic injustices and transnational criminal activities. She raised alarms over the health condition of Dr. Ibadoghlu, who remains under house arrest and requires urgent cardiac surgery. Bayramova called on the Azerbaijani government to lift travel bans imposed on Ibadoghlu and his father, enabling access to medical care and international travel.

Following her remarks, Mounir Satouri, Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights, revealed that he had sent a formal letter to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. The letter urged the removal of travel restrictions on Ibadoghlu to allow his attendance at the Sakharov Prize award ceremony in Strasbourg. Satouri emphasized the committee's willingness to engage in dialogue with Azerbaijani officials.

MEP Bernard Guetta also voiced support for Ibadoghlu, disclosing that he had appealed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to facilitate Ibadoghlu’s participation in the ceremony.

Journalist Arzu Geybullayeva elaborated on the challenges facing independent media in Azerbaijan, while Alexandros Sabou discussed the shrinking space for civil society and intellectual freedom. Both speakers called for the release of political prisoners, including Bahruz Samadov, Rufat Safarov, Anar Mammadli, and Dr. Ibadoghlu.

The session underscored the European Parliament’s growing concern over human rights in Azerbaijan and called for increased international pressure to ensure accountability and reform.