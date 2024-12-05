Protests in Georgia Subside Amid Repressions and Arrests

After six consecutive days of intense protests that shook Tbilisi, the wave of demonstrations seems to have subsided into smaller, peaceful gatherings, raising questions about the opposition's ability to sustain momentum. For the first time since the unrest began, the night of December 4-5 passed without large-scale protests accompanied by violence in the Georgian capital.

Reports today indicate that smaller protests took place in several cities, including Tbilisi, Kutaisi, Batumi, and Zugdidi. However, their reduced scale signals a significant shift in the political climate. Observers suggest this may reflect waning energy among protest supporters or the impact of increased security measures.

The Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has intensified its response, conducting raids on opposition party headquarters and activists' homes. Dozens of arrests have been made, drawing new accusations of political repression. In a public statement, the MIA defended its actions and addressed rumors circulating on social and traditional media about alleged resignations within its ranks.

"We emphasize that reports claiming resignations of various MIA department staff in protest are false and aim to discredit the ministry," the statement read. The MIA confirmed only one resignation: Irakli Shaishmelashvili, head of the Operational Planning Division of the Special Tasks Department, who submitted a personal note to the minister. The statement underscored the ministry's commitment to maintaining public order during this period of unrest.

Cultural Leaders Seek Dialogue Amid Crisis

In a surprising development, prominent cultural figures gathered at the Rustaveli National Theatre on December 5 to address what they called a "national crisis." Artists, doctors, and representatives from various professional groups met to discuss Georgia's political deadlock and explore potential solutions.

Director Paata Tsikolia highlighted the symbolic importance of the meeting at the national theatre. "The cultural sector has united, and we came here because there is a national theatre and a national crisis. Where else should society gather to discuss national issues if not in the national theatre?" Tsikolia said.

The group expressed their intention to mediate in the political process, inviting representatives from other sectors. However, their efforts were hindered by a heavy police presence, which blocked access to the theatre.

As tensions outside the theatre escalated, police prevented protesters from entering, leading to chants of "Let us into the hall!" Outside the theatre, the Georgian flag was lowered—a symbolic act marking the culmination of the day's events.

Turning Point or Tactical Pause?

The lull in large-scale protests may suggest that the government's strategy of targeted arrests and heightened security measures is taking effect. However, analysts caution against interpreting the current calm as a resolution to the unrest. "The decline in protest intensity could be a tactical pause for the opposition," said one political analyst, "but it could also indicate challenges protesters face in sustaining high levels of mobilization."

As Georgian society stands at a clear crossroads, calls from cultural leaders for dialogue offer a glimmer of hope for a peaceful resolution. However, the opposition's next steps, combined with the government's response, are likely to determine whether the unrest will fade or reignite with greater intensity.

While fragile calm returns to the streets of Tbilisi, a divided country awaits clarity on its path forward.