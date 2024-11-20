Bloomberg: AFU first hit Storm Shadow deep into Russia

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reportedly utilized British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles to strike targets within Russian territory for the first time. According to Bloomberg, citing an anonymous source, the strikes are believed to have targeted locations in Russia's Kursk region. However, official confirmations from either Ukrainian or Russian authorities are currently absent.

The Storm Shadow is a long-range, air-launched cruise missile developed jointly by the United Kingdom and France. It boasts a range of approximately 250 kilometers and is designed to deliver precision strikes against fortified targets. Ukraine's acquisition of these missiles has been pivotal in enhancing its long-range strike capabilities.

This development follows a report by The Times on the morning of November 20, indicating that the United States had lifted its objections to Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russian territory. This policy shift aligns with recent approvals for Ukraine to employ other long-range systems, such as the U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles, in its defense efforts.

The strategic implications of Ukraine's use of Storm Shadow missiles are profound. These weapons enable Ukrainian forces to target critical military infrastructure deep within Russia, potentially disrupting supply lines and command centers. However, this escalation carries the risk of intensifying the conflict and provoking a strong response from Moscow.

As of now, neither Kyiv nor Moscow has issued official statements regarding these reported strikes.