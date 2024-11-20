OPEC Secretary-General Stresses Oil and Gas Role in Energy Security and Development

Oil and gas remain indispensable to producers and consumers worldwide, including the social sector, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday, emphasizing the energy sector's critical role in ensuring global energy access and security.

Speaking at a joint event with the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Baku, Al Ghais highlighted the urgent challenges facing the energy industry. "Approximately 685 million people worldwide lack access to electricity, and 2.1 billion still rely on unsafe and inefficient cooking fuels," he said. "This underscores the monumental task ahead: ensuring energy accessibility, meeting growing energy demand, enhancing energy security, maintaining affordability, and critically, reducing emissions."

Al Ghais reaffirmed OPEC's commitment to a balanced and inclusive approach, stressing that no energy source or technology should be outrightly dismissed. "We need to embrace all forms of energy, leverage all available technologies, and meet the needs of people worldwide," he stated.

According to Al Ghais, achieving sustainable energy systems involves:

Acknowledging the Paris Agreement's goal of reducing emissions rather than restricting energy sources. Developing and deploying viable technologies while maintaining a balanced approach to their use. Ensuring developed nations meet their commitments, addressing financing gaps, and scaling up climate action funding.

"Every country must have the right to chart its own path toward a sustainable future," he said, stressing the need to respect national capabilities, circumstances, and development priorities. "There is no one-size-fits-all solution to the interconnected challenges of climate and energy."

Al Ghais underscored the importance of inclusive dialogue and international cooperation, citing Azerbaijan's example during COP 29. "The approach embraced by our Azerbaijani hosts highlights the necessity of collective effort to build a sustainable and equitable future for all," he remarked.

He expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan's leadership and hospitality during the event, praising their role in fostering global energy discussions.

The event in Baku brought together leaders and policymakers to discuss strategies for achieving energy sustainability while ensuring no one is left behind in the global transition.