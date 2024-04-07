    • flag_AZ
The news agency Turan
Firefights on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border continue

In the evening of 6 April, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Gedabey, Kyalbajar and Lachin districts 16 times from 18:30 to 22:05.

The Azerbaijani side took retaliatory measures, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence says.

In turn, the Armenian Ministry of Defence claims that in the evening of 6 April and on the night of 7 April the Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired at Armenian positions in the directions mentioned above. The Armenian side refutes reports about shelling of Azerbaijani positions.
 

