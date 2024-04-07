PFPA activist sentenced to 6 years in prison

The Baku Serious Crimes Court sentenced activist of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA) Elbai Karimli to 6 years in prison.

He was found guilty of drug trafficking on a large scale.

The verdict will be appealed, the activist’s lawyer Neymat Karimli told Turan.

“In court, Elbai Karimli said that he rejected the accusation, it was fabricated for political reasons. Elbai Karimli said that the real reason for his arrest was his writing of the word “Stalin” on the monument to Heydar Aliyev last August. After this he was immediately detained. At the 22nd Nasimi police station, he was forced to give a “confession” under torture,” the lawyer said.

It was not possible to obtain comments on Karimli’s case from law enforcement agencies.