Kazakhstan Grateful for Kyrgyzstan's Fraternal Aid Amidst Devastating Floods
Kazakhstan Grateful for Kyrgyzstan's Fraternal Aid Amidst Devastating Floods
A convoy laden with vital humanitarian aid destined for flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan has arrived from neighboring Kyrgyzstan, as disclosed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
The Ministry confirmed the arrival of fifteen trucks with basic necessities, with a total weight of 300 tons, in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. This aid, comprising provisions such as food, clothing, bedding, and heaters, is slated for distribution among residents of Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.
Expressing gratitude, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended appreciation to President Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for their generous assistance during the ongoing crisis. Tokayev emphasized that this gesture underscores the enduring bonds of friendship, solidarity, and close alliance between the two nations.
The northern and western regions of Kazakhstan, which border Russia, are grappling with extensive flooding triggered by recent deluges. Consequently, emergency measures have been enforced in numerous localities.
Evacuation efforts have been underway since Friday evening, particularly in the city of Kulsary, where over 2,500 residential and administrative structures have succumbed to flooding. Current statistics reveal that approximately 12,000 individuals, including around 5,000 children, have been evacuated from Kulsary alone.
Throughout the week, a total of 45,000 people have been relocated from the affected regions across the republic. President Tokayev has characterized the unfolding flood crisis as the most significant natural calamity witnessed in Kazakhstan over the past eight decades.
In World
-
- 7 April 2024, 22:03
An explosion at the shooting range of the Bettleground store on Bochorma Street N12 in Tbilisi has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, with four individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.
-
- 7 April 2024, 18:21
The Turkish Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity on Sunday with Kazakhstan, which is grappling with catastrophic floods wreaking havoc across multiple regions of the Asian nation.
-
- 7 April 2024, 11:09
In the evening of 6 April, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Gedabey, Kyalbajar and Lachin districts 16 times from 18:30 to 22:05.
-
India will enter Pakistan to kill anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out terrorist activities in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told broadcaster CNN News18 on Friday.
Leave a review