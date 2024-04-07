Kazakhstan Grateful for Kyrgyzstan's Fraternal Aid Amidst Devastating Floods

A convoy laden with vital humanitarian aid destined for flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan has arrived from neighboring Kyrgyzstan, as disclosed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry confirmed the arrival of fifteen trucks with basic necessities, with a total weight of 300 tons, in the Zhambyl region of Kazakhstan. This aid, comprising provisions such as food, clothing, bedding, and heaters, is slated for distribution among residents of Atyrau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Expressing gratitude, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended appreciation to President Sadyr Zhaparov and the people of Kyrgyzstan for their generous assistance during the ongoing crisis. Tokayev emphasized that this gesture underscores the enduring bonds of friendship, solidarity, and close alliance between the two nations.

The northern and western regions of Kazakhstan, which border Russia, are grappling with extensive flooding triggered by recent deluges. Consequently, emergency measures have been enforced in numerous localities.

Evacuation efforts have been underway since Friday evening, particularly in the city of Kulsary, where over 2,500 residential and administrative structures have succumbed to flooding. Current statistics reveal that approximately 12,000 individuals, including around 5,000 children, have been evacuated from Kulsary alone.

Throughout the week, a total of 45,000 people have been relocated from the affected regions across the republic. President Tokayev has characterized the unfolding flood crisis as the most significant natural calamity witnessed in Kazakhstan over the past eight decades.