Turkey will provide assistance to Kazakhstan in connection with the flood
The Turkish Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity on Sunday with Kazakhstan, which is grappling with catastrophic floods wreaking havoc across multiple regions of the Asian nation.
In a statement, the ministry conveyed profound sorrow over the devastating floods that have afflicted various parts of Kazakhstan, acknowledging the significant toll it has exacted. Tens of thousands of Kazakhstani citizens have been compelled to evacuate their homes due to the calamity.
Offering heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Kazakhstan, the ministry affirmed Türkiye's readiness to extend any necessary assistance. This includes aiding in the recovery endeavors and mitigating the distress inflicted by this disaster.
7 April 2024, 22:03
