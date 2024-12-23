  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear7.10 C
  • Thursday, 26 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
Weather on Tuesday

Weather on Tuesday

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Weather on Tuesday

On December 24, no precipitation is expected in the capital. Foggy conditions may occur in some areas in the morning and evening. A southwest wind will shift to the northwest in the evening.

The air temperature will range from +5 to +7°C at night and rise to +8 to +12°C during the day. Humidity will be 80-90%.

Across the country, no precipitation is expected either. Fog is likely in some areas, with a moderate westerly wind.

In the lowlands, temperatures will range from -1°C to +4°C at night and reach +10 to +14°C during the day. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures may drop to -6°C, while daytime temperatures will range from +3 to +8°C.

Leave a review

Social

Follow us on social networks

News Line