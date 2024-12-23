Weather on Tuesday

On December 24, no precipitation is expected in the capital. Foggy conditions may occur in some areas in the morning and evening. A southwest wind will shift to the northwest in the evening.

The air temperature will range from +5 to +7°C at night and rise to +8 to +12°C during the day. Humidity will be 80-90%.

Across the country, no precipitation is expected either. Fog is likely in some areas, with a moderate westerly wind.

In the lowlands, temperatures will range from -1°C to +4°C at night and reach +10 to +14°C during the day. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures may drop to -6°C, while daytime temperatures will range from +3 to +8°C.