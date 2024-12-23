Weather on Tuesday
On December 24, no precipitation is expected in the capital. Foggy conditions may occur in some areas in the morning and evening. A southwest wind will shift to the northwest in the evening.
The air temperature will range from +5 to +7°C at night and rise to +8 to +12°C during the day. Humidity will be 80-90%.
Across the country, no precipitation is expected either. Fog is likely in some areas, with a moderate westerly wind.
In the lowlands, temperatures will range from -1°C to +4°C at night and reach +10 to +14°C during the day. In the mountains, nighttime temperatures may drop to -6°C, while daytime temperatures will range from +3 to +8°C.
- 25 December 2024, 20:24
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
- 25 December 2024, 19:18
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has suspended flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala until the investigation into the causes of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft in Aktau, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight, is completed.
