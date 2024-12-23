Teymur Kerimov
The prosecutor asks to sentence the head of "Kanal-11" to 9 years
On December 23, the trial of the head of the YouTube resource "Kanal-11" Teymur Kerimov, accused of extortion by threats, continued in the Baku Court of Grave Crimes.
The prosecutor spoke at today's hearing. He proposed sentencing Kerimov to 9 years in prison. The next hearing is scheduled for December 28.
* Teymur Kerimov was arrested in December 2023 on charges under Articles 182.2.2 (repeated extortion by threats), 182.2.4. (extortion for the purpose of seizing property in a significant amount) and 182.2.1 (extortion by a group of persons by prior agreement) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Human rights activists recognized him as a political prisoner.
