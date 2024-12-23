There are over 300 Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan – U.S. Embassy Responds to AZTV
There are over 300 Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan – U.S. Embassy Responds to AZTV
The U.S. Embassy responded to the host of the "Həftə" ("Week") program, who once again accused the United States of pursuing an anti-Azerbaijani policy, using undiplomatic language.
"Recently, there has been a lot of childish name-calling against fabricated American boogeymen. The top hits of this month, kindly provided by the 'Həftə' program on AZTV, include expressions like 'açıq şantaj' (open blackmail) and 'namərdlik' (dishonor)," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.
"Nice try - but this will not distract from the fact that over 300 political prisoners are imprisoned in Azerbaijan on unconvincing charges, spending holidays far from their families," the statement continued.
Leave a review
Politics
-
Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
-
Flightradar24, a Swedish online service providing real-time flight information, has published details about today’s AZAL plane crash in Aktau. Flightradar24 claims that the AZAL plane "was subject to GPS jamming and spoofing near the city of Grozny." This means the plane's navigation systems were targeted by an electronic attack.
1 comment
Rahim
2024-12-23
Qısa və lokanik cavab.