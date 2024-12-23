There are over 300 Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan – U.S. Embassy Responds to AZTV

There are over 300 Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan – U.S. Embassy Responds to AZTV

The U.S. Embassy responded to the host of the "Həftə" ("Week") program, who once again accused the United States of pursuing an anti-Azerbaijani policy, using undiplomatic language.

"Recently, there has been a lot of childish name-calling against fabricated American boogeymen. The top hits of this month, kindly provided by the 'Həftə' program on AZTV, include expressions like 'açıq şantaj' (open blackmail) and 'namərdlik' (dishonor)," the embassy wrote on its Facebook page.

"Nice try - but this will not distract from the fact that over 300 political prisoners are imprisoned in Azerbaijan on unconvincing charges, spending holidays far from their families," the statement continued.