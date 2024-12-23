Azerbaijan Raises Minimum Wage and Pension

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Monday aimed at improving social welfare, increasing the country’s minimum monthly wage to 400 manats ($235) starting January 1, 2025.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit a proposal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within one month to raise the minimum amount of the labor pension from 280 to 320 manats from February 1, 2025.

In addition, the Cabinet must align the monthly base salaries of employees funded by the state budget with the new minimum wage threshold within the same one-month period. Proposals to increase social benefits and stipends are to be presented to the president within three months.

The decree also mandates the Cabinet to address other related matters stemming from the reforms, underlining the government's commitment to bolstering the welfare of its citizens.

The measures are part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to enhance living standards amid economic reforms aimed at ensuring social equity and financial sustainability.