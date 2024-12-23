Azerbaijan Raises Minimum Wage and Pension
Azerbaijan Raises Minimum Wage and Pension
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on Monday aimed at improving social welfare, increasing the country’s minimum monthly wage to 400 manats ($235) starting January 1, 2025.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to submit a proposal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan within one month to raise the minimum amount of the labor pension from 280 to 320 manats from February 1, 2025.
In addition, the Cabinet must align the monthly base salaries of employees funded by the state budget with the new minimum wage threshold within the same one-month period. Proposals to increase social benefits and stipends are to be presented to the president within three months.
The decree also mandates the Cabinet to address other related matters stemming from the reforms, underlining the government's commitment to bolstering the welfare of its citizens.
The measures are part of Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to enhance living standards amid economic reforms aimed at ensuring social equity and financial sustainability.
- Politics
- 23 December 2024 17:32
1 comment
Ruslan
2024-12-23
Это не повышение а издевательство посмотрите как живут чиновники депутаты министры проблема в том что Азербайджанский народ давно уже мог получить хорошую пенсию и зарплату с первых нефтяных газовых денег но бюджет страны принадлежит не народу а власть имущим вот и по 20 30 манат поднимают каждый год пенсию зарплату рабочему классу копейки можно сказать а сами буржуи живут на широкую ногу воруя деньги из бюджета нефтяная эра подходит концу а народ так и не увидел хороший жизни потому что бюджет превратился в кормушку для чиновников....