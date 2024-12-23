Azerbaijan and Serbia to Build Electric-Gas Station in Niš

On Monday, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is currently on a working visit to Belgrade, was received by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service, during the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the "strategic partnership between the two countries" and emphasized the importance of mutual high-level visits.

The parties positively assessed the mutual support of Azerbaijan and Serbia for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, as stated in the press release from the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs. "Special attention was paid during the talks to economic and military-industrial cooperation, as well as Azerbaijan's participation in EXPO 2027 (which will be held in Belgrade).

The plans to jointly build an electric- gas station near Niš city to provide additional electricity for our citizens, are of great significance," the statement on the Serbian President’s Facebook account reads.