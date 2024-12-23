A special task force has been created to address the issue of doctors with fake diplomas

Recently, concerns have been widely discussed in Azerbaijan regarding certain doctors performing plastic surgeries without the proper qualifications. According to various reports, some of these practitioners do not even possess valid medical diplomas. It has been alleged that individuals with fake medical diplomas are employed in various clinics.

In previous years, there were also reports about the discovery of fake medical diplomas in the country. According to the Ministry of Health, 38 fake diplomas were uncovered in 2015, 19 in 2018, and 32 in 2021.

The Ministry informed the Turan news agency that they have also received information on this issue. To investigate these complaints, a special task force has been established under the order of the Minister of Health. "Investigations have revealed that individuals without any medical education are using social media to mislead citizens and involve them in treatments," the Ministry stated.

It was emphasized that preliminary materials regarding criminal acts uncovered have been forwarded to the Prosecutor General's Office for legal assessment.

The Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TƏBİB) stated that recruitment to medical institutions under their authority is carried out in accordance with internal regulations and legal requirements: "The choice of specialization and certification results of doctors are strictly taken into account."

Doctor Aydın Aliyev also commented on the matter to Radio Azadliq, confirming the existence of such cases: "Unfortunately, we observe complications, skin defects, and other adverse outcomes in patients resulting from plastic surgeries performed by these individuals."

According to the expert, plastic and aesthetic surgery is a costly procedure: "Doctors performing these surgeries earn significantly more than those in other specialties. Some ‘doctors,’ driven by greed, declare themselves aesthetic surgeons after attending short courses. Naturally, since they are unqualified, their work often leads to severe complications."

He also reminded that since 2011, all doctors must complete a residency program: "If someone wants to become an aesthetic surgeon, they must hold a residency diploma in this field. Obtaining this diploma fraudulently is impossible because it includes records of admission dates, exams taken, and other details. If someone has studied abroad, inquiries are made to the relevant institutions. Legally, this issue is addressed, and if the law is enforced, there should be no problem. However, the extent to which the law is enforced remains questionable."

We also reached out to some individuals reportedly affected by this issue. However, they were unwilling to speak openly.