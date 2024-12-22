Americans Increasingly Favor Ending Russia-Ukraine War Quickly – Gallup Poll

A new Gallup poll reveals a growing desire among Americans for a swift resolution to the Russia-Ukraine war, which has now exceeded two years in duration. Half of the respondents expressed support for ending the conflict quickly, even if it means Ukraine does not regain all its lost territories—a 7-point increase from March 2024. Support for rapid resolution had previously held steady at 43% since October 2023.

The rise in overall support is largely driven by a 20-point surge among Republicans, with 74% now favoring a quick end to the conflict. Among Democrats, support increased by 9 points since March, reaching 30%, according to the survey. These figures represent record highs for both parties.

Meanwhile, among independents, the proportion advocating for a swift resolution dropped slightly to 47%, down from 52% in March.

Despite the growing support for ending the war quickly, 48% of respondents believe the U.S. should continue assisting Ukraine in reclaiming territories lost to Russia, even if it leads to a prolonged conflict.

The poll also highlights widespread skepticism about the war’s trajectory, with 68% of Americans saying neither Russia nor Ukraine is winning.

Republicans (23%) and independents (24%) were more likely than Democrats (18%) to say Russia is winning the war. Conversely, 15% of Democrats said Ukraine is prevailing, compared to 7% of Republicans and 9% of independents.

The findings underscore a divided U.S. perspective on aid to Ukraine. While 37% of respondents said the U.S. is doing too much to help, 31% believe the level of support is appropriate, and 30% think the U.S. is not doing enough—down from 36% in March.

The poll was conducted from Dec. 4-15 among 2,121 adults aged 18 and older, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.