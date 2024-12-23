Oil Prices Changed in Different Directions

The average price of Azeri Light oil, based on CIF contracts (which include shipping and insurance costs for marine delivery), decreased by $0.55 (0.72%) compared to the previous week, reaching $75.58 per barrel. The highest price during this period was $76.42 per barrel, while the lowest was $75 per barrel.

Last week, the average price of Azeri Light oil, based on FOB contracts (delivered to the buyer in Ceyhan), was $74.27 per barrel, which is $0.6 or 0.8% lower. The highest price was $75.12 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.67 per barrel.

The average price of URALS oil increased by $0.15 (0.25%) to $60.8 per barrel. The highest price for URALS reached $61.59 per barrel, while the lowest was $60.23 per barrel.

The average price of the benchmark Dated Brent oil remained unchanged at $74.14 per barrel. The highest price was $75 per barrel, and the lowest was $73.54.