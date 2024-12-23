Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Serbia Discussed the Development of Strategic Partnership

On December 23, a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Serbia took place in Belgrade. During the final press conference, Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Djuric reported that the discussions focused on the development of tourism. "We are strengthening efforts to open direct air routes, as well as economic development and energy," said Djuric. The minister expressed confidence that cooperation between Serbia and Azerbaijan would become even closer and more intensive in the near future.

In turn, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted various aspects of the two countries' strategic partnership in his remarks. The prospects for cooperation in the field of energy security and gas exports to Europe were discussed.

According to Bayramov, both Baku and Belgrade understand the importance of "not relying on foreign players, avoiding involvement in geopolitical conflicts, and prioritizing direct negotiations." In this context, the importance of both Azerbaijan and Serbia aligning their foreign policies with shared values, especially territorial integrity and consistent support for sovereignty, was emphasized, a statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.