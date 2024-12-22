Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) has reported large-scale efforts to restore forests across the country, planting tens of thousands of saplings to expand forested areas. However, critics claim that the ministry simultaneously facilitates deforestation by leasing land to private companies.

On Thursday, MENR staff and regional foresters planted more than 5,000 saplings in Shabran and Guba, along the Baku-Guba highway and on mountain terraces. According to Ramik Askerov, a representative of the Forestry Development Service, more than 35,000 trees were planted nationwide in a single day as part of reforestation efforts in regions such as Sabirabad, Tovuz, Shamakhi, Sheki, and Gabala.

Despite these initiatives, MENR faces accusations of complicity in deforestation. Local media have highlighted a case in Sheki, where 800 hectares of forest were illegally cleared by Monte Ferro, a company accused of preparing the land for walnut orchards since 2021. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the incident, leading to the detention of Monte Ferro’s president, Gafar Demirchi, and more than ten employees. Demirchi was released by the court after paying a fine of 8 million manats ($4.7 million).

MENR has not commented on Demirchi’s arrest or the deforestation case in Sheki. Its official website contains no information about the incident, and the ministry has violated information access laws by failing to respond to written request from the Turan news agency about its responsibility in granting land-use rights to Monte Ferro.

Critics argue that the dual role of the ministry as both a protector of the environment and a regulator of land leases creates conflicts of interest. “On one hand, they plant trees; on the other, they allow their destruction,” said a local environmental advocate, who requested anonymity.

The controversy arises as Azerbaijan seeks to boost its environmental reputation through reforestation campaigns. However, the Sheki incident and similar cases risk undermining public trust in the ministry’s commitment to sustainable development.

Monte Ferro has not issued a public statement, and attempts to contact the company for comments have been unsuccessful.