Erdogan approved the agreement between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia on simplification of customs procedures

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has given the green light to an accord among Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia concerning the "Preliminary Exchange of Data to Facilitate Customs Transit Operations" within the scope of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

The official document endorsed by the head of state has been made public in the Official Gazette (Resmi Gazete).

This agreement, inked by the governments of the trio on August 18, 2022, in Baku, is geared towards streamlining customs protocols for goods transiting via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, traversing the territories of all three nations.