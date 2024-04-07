    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(14 minutes ago)
Azerbaijani positions, in Nakhchivan were fired upon
A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Azerbaijani positions, in Nakhchivan were fired upon

On April 7, around 17:15, units of the Armenian armed forces opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Shada settlement of the Shahbuz region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Azerbaijani units took adequate response measures, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

Leave a review

Politics

Follow us on social networks

News Line