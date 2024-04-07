Indifference of Azerigaz

Azəriqaz-ın laqeydsizliyi
8 April 2024, 07:18
As one of the largest taxpayers in the country, Azercell contributed 167 million AZN to the state budget in 2023, and over 27 years, it has paid approximately 2.4 billion AZN of taxes in total. The company has invested 94 million US dollars in the development of the telecommunications sector in the country in 2023 and a total investment of 1.9 billion US dollars over the years 1996-2023.
6 April 2024, 21:11
The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a master’s degree program in journalism and media management offered by its Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management.
6 April 2024, 20:57
In the aftermath of yesterday's high-stakes meeting in Brussels, skepticism looms large among Azerbaijani non-governmental experts regarding the purported outcomes and implications of the diplomatic tête-à-tête. The rendezvous, which saw Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan engage with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, has stirred a flurry of conjecture and analysis, with President Ilham Aliyev branding it as a potential threat to Azerbaijan's interests.
6 April 2024, 13:19
An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Clearance Agency (ANAMA) Piriyev Anar Murshud oglu, born in 2000, was injured in a detonator explosion in the Agdam region. According to the ANAMA press service, the sapper suffered injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the explosion of an aluminum-body detonator in the line of duty. The explosion occurred in the village of Saryjaly, Agdam region. Piriyev was taken to the hospital, there is no threat to his life, the message says.
