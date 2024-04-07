The explosion in Tbilisi. Three dead
An explosion at the shooting range of the Bettleground store on Bochorma Street N12 in Tbilisi has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, with four individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.
Following the alert, personnel from pertinent departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including firefighters, rescuers, as well as representatives from patrol and criminal police, swiftly responded to the incident.
Currently, all requisite measures are underway at the scene to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.
In World
-
- 7 April 2024, 18:21
The Turkish Foreign Ministry voiced solidarity on Sunday with Kazakhstan, which is grappling with catastrophic floods wreaking havoc across multiple regions of the Asian nation.
-
- 7 April 2024, 17:47
A convoy laden with vital humanitarian aid destined for flood-stricken regions of Kazakhstan has arrived from neighboring Kyrgyzstan, as disclosed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan.
-
- 7 April 2024, 11:09
In the evening of 6 April, the Armenian Armed Forces shelled the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Gedabey, Kyalbajar and Lachin districts 16 times from 18:30 to 22:05.
-
India will enter Pakistan to kill anyone who escapes over the border after trying to carry out terrorist activities in the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told broadcaster CNN News18 on Friday.
Leave a review