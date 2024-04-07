The explosion in Tbilisi. Three dead

An explosion at the shooting range of the Bettleground store on Bochorma Street N12 in Tbilisi has resulted in the tragic loss of three lives, with four individuals sustaining injuries, as confirmed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia.

Following the alert, personnel from pertinent departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, including firefighters, rescuers, as well as representatives from patrol and criminal police, swiftly responded to the incident.

Currently, all requisite measures are underway at the scene to address the situation and ensure the safety and well-being of the affected individuals.