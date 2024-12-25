President of Azerbaijan Holds Meeting on Plane Crash and Establishes State Commission for Investigation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev unexpectedly returned to Baku on Monday after being informed of the crash of an Azerbaijani flight near Aktau, Kazakhstan, en route to the informal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in St. Petersburg.

Upon landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President Aliyev convened an emergency meeting to address the crisis. Following the meeting, the president issued a decree establishing a state commission to investigate the crash. The commission has been tasked with determining the cause of the accident and ensuring appropriate measures are taken.

“This is a tragic incident, and the state will ensure a thorough investigation to establish accountability and prevent similar occurrences,” President Aliyev stated during the meeting, according to a statement released by his office.

The president’s administration also extended condolences to the families of the victims, pledging full support during this difficult time.

Azerbaijan Airlines and aviation authorities in Kazakhstan have been instructed to fully cooperate with the investigative team. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.