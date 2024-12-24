Photo: Офіс Президента України
Zelensky congratulates Aliyev
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has sent congratulations to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his birthday.
"I appreciate Azerbaijan's constant support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, your personal contribution to the development of friendly relations between our countries.
In this difficult time for Ukraine, when we defend freedom and independence in the fight against Russian aggression, the support of partners is of particular importance.
I believe that by joint efforts our countries will strengthen bilateral cooperation in all spheres, which will contribute to the security and well-being of our states.
Dear Mr President, I sincerely wish you good health, inspiration and success in your responsible state activity, and peace and prosperity to the Azerbaijani people". This is stated in the message of the Embassy of Ukraine in Azerbaijan.
