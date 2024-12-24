Nazim Beydemirli complained about the conditions of detention

Former MP, businessman and economist Nazim Beydemirli, who was sentenced to prison, is unhappy with the conditions of detention.



His wife Farida Beydemirli reported this to Turan.



After the decision of the appellate court, N. Beydemirli was transferred to correctional facility No. 13 and his relatives were not informed about this.



“Last Friday, Nazim did not call. I was worried and called the pre-trial detention center myself. They told me that Nazim was “fine.”

A few hours later, Nazim himself called and said that it turned out that he had already been transferred to correctional facility No. 13,” F. Beydemirli said.



On December 24, she met with her husband in colony No. 13.

“Nazim is in quarantine, but they still allowed us to meet. Nazim said that the conditions of detention are very bad. He is being held in one cell with 20 prisoners.

These are mainly people sentenced to long terms of imprisonment for serious crimes,” F. Beydemirli further noted.



On the other hand, N. Beydemirli still has health problems, particularly with his heart, and no measures are being taken to treat him.



“Keeping Nazim in such conditions means condemning him to death,” F. Beydemirli said.

She appealed to the leadership of the Penitentiary Service to transfer N. Beydemirli to another correctional facility.

It was not possible to obtain comments from the Penitentiary Service.

Baydemirli was arrested on July 4, 2023, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs' Organized Crime Control Department on charges under Article 182.2.4 (extortion by threats for the purpose of seizing property) of the Criminal Code. The next day, the court ordered his detention for 4 months. Baydemirli rejected the charges, calling them fabricated.



On September 1, 2023, another charge was brought against Baydemirli for violating Article 182.2.2 (extortion by threats committed repeatedly) of the Criminal Code. According to his lawyer, this accusation is based on alleged extortion of money in 1996 in Lipetsk, Russia. Human rights defenders have recognized Baydemirli as a political prisoner.



On September 30, 2024, the court sentenced him to 8 years in prison. On December 11, the appeal court upheld this decision.