Protests Erupt in Christian Neighborhoods of Damascus Over Christmas Tree Burning Incident
Protests broke out on Tuesday in several predominantly Christian neighborhoods of Damascus after a video circulated online showing a group of people burning a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria, according to Western media reports.
Demonstrators took to the streets chanting slogans demanding the protection of Christian rights. The incident sparked outrage within the Christian community, which has long expressed concerns over religious freedoms in war-torn Syria.
However, the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) issued a statement pledging to respect all religions and distancing itself from the incident.
In a statement on Tuesday, HTS said those responsible for burning the Christmas tree were “not Syrians” and vowed to hold them accountable. HTS sought to reassure minority communities by promising to protect religious symbols and traditions.
-
- In World
- 24 December 2024 21:11
-
In World
-
- 24 December 2024, 21:11
U.S. President Joe Biden is considering imposing fresh sanctions on Russia’s energy sector during the closing weeks of his presidency, The Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing four sources. The potential measures have been described by the newspaper as a “farewell blow to Putin’s war chest.”
-
- 24 December 2024, 18:43
Syrian de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa reached an agreement with former heads of rebel groups on Tuesday to dissolve their factions and integrate them under the Ministry of Defense, according to a statement from the newly formed administration in Damascus.
-
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz admitted on Monday for the first time publicly to Israel's killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran in July, further risking tensions between Tehran and its arch-enemy Israel in a region shaken by Israel's war in Gaza and the conflict in Lebanon.
-
A ship sent to evacuate Russian troops and equipment from Syria broke down while in the open sea off Portugal, Ukrainian intelligence said.
Leave a review