Protests Erupt in Christian Neighborhoods of Damascus Over Christmas Tree Burning Incident

Protests broke out on Tuesday in several predominantly Christian neighborhoods of Damascus after a video circulated online showing a group of people burning a Christmas tree near Hama in central Syria, according to Western media reports.

Demonstrators took to the streets chanting slogans demanding the protection of Christian rights. The incident sparked outrage within the Christian community, which has long expressed concerns over religious freedoms in war-torn Syria.

However, the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) issued a statement pledging to respect all religions and distancing itself from the incident.

In a statement on Tuesday, HTS said those responsible for burning the Christmas tree were “not Syrians” and vowed to hold them accountable. HTS sought to reassure minority communities by promising to protect religious symbols and traditions.