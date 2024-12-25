The number of survivors of the plane crash in Aktau was 29, not 32 (Video) (updated)

The number of survivors of the plane crash in Aktau was 29, not 32 (Video) (updated)

The number of people who died in the crash of an AZAL plane in Aktau on 25 December was up to 38 people, Kazakhstani Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.

The bodies of most of the dead are burned and unrecognisable. Identification procedures will be conducted.

29 people survived the plane crash, not 32, as Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General's Office earlier reported.

The injured are in hospital, among them three children.

The condition of 11 victims is assessed as stable heavy, the rest - medium severity. The identity of one of the victims has not yet been established, she is unconscious, said Deputy Prime Minister.

* * *

According to the latest information, 32 people survived the AZAL plane crash, a representative of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Kenan Zeynalov, stated at a briefing.

He added that all versions are being investigated.

* * *

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 28 people survived the crash, 22 of whom were taken to hospital.

Among the passengers on the plane were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 of Kazakhstan, 3 of Kyrgyzstan and 16 of Russia. This was reported by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Grozny airport, the plane changed course due to heavy fog in Grozny and was redirected to another airport.

* * *

According to locators, the plane requested an emergency landing over the sea and changed course to the nearest airfield in Aktau.

Judging by the plane's route on the radar screen, it made a circle and crashed right on the seashore.

According to the published list of passengers, there were citizens of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation (Chechnya) and a number of other countries on the plane.

According to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, 14 people were hospitalized with various injuries.

There were 67 people on board (5 crew members). The bodies of several victims are visible on the video from the crash site.

* * *

Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.

According to the report, Kazinform, 11 units of equipment arrived at the crash site to extinguish the fire. Information on the victims is being clarified. According to preliminary information, there are survivors, Kazinform reports.

According to AZAL, the plane collided with a flock of birds, which caused the accident. There were more than 60 people on board. It is also reported that the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. Why it ended up on the territory of Kazakhstan is not reported.

A video from the crash site shows the plane sharply descending and crashing into the ground with its rear part. After which a fire began.

According to AZAL, the crash occurred 3 km from Aktau.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video