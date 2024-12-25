  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Clear7.10 C
  • Thursday, 26 December 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(9 hours ago)
  • Home page
  • Social
  • The number of survivors of the plane crash in Aktau was 29, not 32 (Video) (updated)
AZAL plane crashed in Aktau

AZAL plane crashed in Aktau

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

The number of survivors of the plane crash in Aktau was 29, not 32 (Video) (updated)

The number of people who died in the crash of an AZAL plane in Aktau on 25 December was up to 38 people, Kazakhstani Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev said.

The bodies of most of the dead are burned and unrecognisable. Identification procedures will be conducted.

29 people survived the plane crash, not 32, as Kazakhstan's Prosecutor General's Office earlier reported. 

The injured are in hospital, among them three children.

The condition of 11 victims is assessed as stable heavy, the rest - medium severity. The identity of one of the victims has not yet been established, she is unconscious, said Deputy Prime Minister.

* * *

According to the latest information, 32 people survived the AZAL plane crash, a representative of the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Kenan Zeynalov, stated at a briefing.

He added that all versions are being investigated.

* * *

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan, 28 people survived the crash, 22 of whom were taken to hospital.

Among the passengers on the plane were 37 citizens of Azerbaijan, 6 of Kazakhstan, 3 of Kyrgyzstan and 16 of Russia. This was reported by the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to the press service of the Grozny airport, the plane changed course due to heavy fog in Grozny and was redirected to another airport.

* * *

According to locators, the plane requested an emergency landing over the sea and changed course to the nearest airfield in Aktau.

Judging by the plane's route on the radar screen, it made a circle and crashed right on the seashore.

According to the published list of passengers, there were citizens of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation (Chechnya) and a number of other countries on the plane.

According to the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan, 14 people were hospitalized with various injuries.

There were 67 people on board (5 crew members). The bodies of several victims are visible on the video from the crash site.

* * *

Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.

According to the report, Kazinform, 11 units of equipment arrived at the crash site to extinguish the fire. Information on the victims is being clarified. According to preliminary information, there are survivors, Kazinform reports.

According to AZAL, the plane collided with a flock of birds, which caused the accident. There were more than 60 people on board. It is also reported that the plane was flying from Baku to Grozny. Why it ended up on the territory of Kazakhstan is not reported.

A video from the crash site shows the plane sharply descending and crashing into the ground with its rear part. After which a fire began.

According to AZAL, the crash occurred 3 km from Aktau.

1 comment

  • Əlibala

    2024-12-25

    Allah rəhmət eləsin, sağ qalanlara şəfa versin.

    Cavab ver

Leave a review

Social

  • Social
    • 25 December 2024, 19:18

    AZAL suspends flights to Grozny and Makhachkala

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has suspended flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala until the investigation into the causes of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft in Aktau, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight, is completed.

    Read more
  • Weather on Thursday Social
    • 25 December 2024, 17:06

    Weather on Thursday

    On December 26, the weather in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will be variable with no precipitation. Late in the evening, rain is possible in some areas. The northwest wind will change to southeast. Nighttime temperatures will range from +4 to +7°C, and daytime temperatures will be +8 to +10°C. Humidity will be 75-85%.

    Read more
  • Former pilot on possible causes of AZAL plane crash Social
    • 25 December 2024, 15:05

    Former pilot on possible causes of AZAL plane crash

    Former military pilot, reserve lieutenant colonel Mirza Faradjev commented on the possible causes of today's crash of an AZAL plane in Aktau, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight.

    Read more
  • Aviation Safety: A Look at AZAL's History of Tragedies Social
    • 25 December 2024, 13:07

    Aviation Safety: A Look at AZAL's History of Tragedies

    Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the nation's flagship carrier, has played a pivotal role in connecting the country to the world. Yet, its history is marred by a series of tragic incidents that highlight the complexities and challenges of maintaining aviation safety in a rapidly modernizing industry.

    Read more

Follow us on social networks

News Line