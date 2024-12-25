Kazakh Ambassador Offers Condolences After Aktau Plane Crash, Cites Spirit of Solidarity with Azerbaijan

Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, expressed his condolences following the tragic crash of a passenger plane in Aktau. In a statement issued on behalf of the Kazakh Embassy in Azerbaijan, Bayel extended sympathies to the victims' families and wished a swift recovery to those injured, saying, "May their souls rest in paradise."

In response to the incident, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has established a government commission tasked with investigating the causes of the crash and coordinating immediate assistance. Relevant authorities from Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are collaborating to implement necessary measures, while Kazakh medical facilities continue to treat the injured. Residents of Aktau have actively contributed to relief efforts, including donating blood for victims.

The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of solidarity, with Kazakhstanis laying flowers at Azerbaijan's Embassy and Consulate General. In Baku, the flag at the Kazakh Embassy has been lowered in mourning.

Ambassador Bayel underscored the bond between the two nations, saying, "I am confident that Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan will overcome this trial in a spirit of brotherhood and mutual support. We stand together."