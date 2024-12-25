AZAL suspends flights to Grozny and Makhachkala
Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has suspended flights from Baku to Grozny and Makhachkala until the investigation into the causes of the crash of the Embraer 190 aircraft in Aktau, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight, is completed.
Until the investigation into the causes of the crash, Azerbaijan Airlines flights on the Baku-Grozny-Baku and Baku-Makhachkala-Baku routes are suspended, the airline said in a statement.
Flights to other destinations are operated as usual according to the schedule, the press release further said.
Embraer 190 plane of Azerbaijani airline AZAL crashed near the city of Aktau early in the morning on December 25.
